Donald Forest Groves, 98 of Independence, MO passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Rosewood Health Center.
Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m., until service time Thursday at the chapel. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 12:00 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Bethany Cemetery.
Donations may be made in his name to the American Legion, Tirey J. Ford Post 21.
Donald was born May 31, 1921 in Mt. Moriah, MO to Alva and Roxie C. (Turner) Groves. He grew up in the Bethany area and graduated from public schools there before entering the service. He proudly served in the US Army during WWII and served in European and Pacific campaigns. He worked for over 35 years at the Vendo Corporation retiring in 1976 as a supervisor. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and was a carpenter. He was a member of the American Legion Post 21, was in the Foreman Club at Vendo and served as an instructor for Junior Achievement. He was a member of the Waldo Avenue Baptist Church.
Survivors include; his loving wife of 73 years, Orpha Groves of the home; a daughter, Karen Whetstone and husband Jeff of Independence, MO; 2 sons, Tom Groves and wife Leslie of Carmel, IN and Rick Groves and wife Maureen of Independence, MO; a brother, Larry Groves and wife Janice of Bethany, MO; 3 sisters, Maxine Parman and husband James of Stanberry, MO, Madeline Hickman of Lathrop, Mo and Norma Pittsenbarger of Bethany; 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, Wilbur and Jim Groves.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 1, 2019