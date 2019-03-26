Home

Donald Herman Stiegemeyer


1940 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Donald Herman Stiegemeyer Obituary

Donald Herman Stiegemeyer, 78, of Grain Valley, Missouri, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019.

The family will receive family and friends from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27th at Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO. Don will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 28th in the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO. A funeral procession led by the Patriot Guard will leave the funeral home at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO, 816-690-4441.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 26, 2019
