Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Flathers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Lee Flathers


1926 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Donald Lee Flathers Obituary

Donald Lee Flathers Sr, 92, formerly of Independence, MO passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Cameron Regional Hospital in Cameron, MO.

Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Friday, April 26, at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 3736 Lee's Summit Rd, Independence, MO. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26 at St. Mark's Catholic Church. A committal service with full military honors will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.

Memories of Donald and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.