Donald Lee Flathers Sr, 92, formerly of Independence, MO passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Cameron Regional Hospital in Cameron, MO.
Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Friday, April 26, at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 3736 Lee's Summit Rd, Independence, MO. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26 at St. Mark's Catholic Church. A committal service with full military honors will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted with Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.
Memories of Donald and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 24, 2019
