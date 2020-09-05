

Donald Leroy McCarty, 89, of Bates City, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Blue Springs, Missouri.



A Rosary will be recited at 9 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St George Catholic Church, 202 W. Phillips St., Odessa, MO 64076. A visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the church. A Rite of Committal will follow at the Lone Jack Cemetery in Lone Jack, Missouri.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2 nd Street, Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.



