Donald Lewis Meredith
1940 - 2020
Donald Lewis Meredith, 80, of Grain Valley, Missouri passed away peacefully Monday, November 2, 2020.

A private grave-side service is planned. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made to the KSU Foundation Donald Meredith memorial No. M47329, 1800 Kimball Ave., Ste 200, Manhattan, KS 66502 or make a gift online at www.ksufoundation.org/give/memorials showing fund M47329; Alzheimer's Association, Heart of America Chapter, 3846 W. 75th St. Prairie Village KS. 66208 or American Diabetes Association: ADA P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA. 22116.

Full obituary may be viewed and condolences may be posted on the website royerfuneralhome.com
Don was born May 25, 1940 to Joe and Eulah Mae (Pfile) Meredith in Clay Center, Kansas. He grew up on the family farm and worked at the family business, the Clay Center Sale Barn, with his dad and his grandfather Pfile until he entered university.

Don graduated from Clay Center High School in 1958 where he was a first-string guard on the league champion football team and first chair trumpet in the band. Don continued his music education at Kansas State University earning Bachelor of Science and Masters in Music degrees. While pursuing his Masters he was assistant band director at K-State. .June 4, 1961 he and his high school sweetheart Karen Campbell were married in the First Presbyterian church of Clay Center. While in college he played lead trumpet in the Matt Betton Orchestra playing for dances throughout central and eastern Kansas. He also worked at the Stan Kenton Jazz clinics for several summers. The highlight of this experience was playing in Stan's big band each summer. After graduation from K-State in 1964 Don began his teaching career at Hiawatha, KS. Sons Douglas and William (Bill) were born in Hiawatha. Don taught music at Hiawatha; Kearney State College, Kearney, NB (assistant band director); and Topeka, KS which included Topeka High School, Topeka West High School; and Shawnee Heights. Don retired from teaching in 2001, and Don and Karen enjoyed retirement and traveled extensively.

Don was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Karen; sons Douglas (Roula), Tucson, AZ and Bill (Teresa) Oak Grove, MO; grandchildren Christopher, Sabine and Nia; brother Keith Meredith, Tucson, AZ; nephews Kurt (Andi) and children Samra and Moreka, Portland, OR; Mark Meredith and daughter Natassja, Tucson, AZ; and Scott Meredith of Tucson.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441

Published in The Examiner on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Royer Funeral Home
100 Royer Lane
Grain Valley, MO 64029
(816) 847-4441
