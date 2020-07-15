1/1
MAJ Donald Metzinger
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MAJ. Donald Metzinger passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020 at home surrounded by family.

Don lived a long happy life full of love. He was born on August 3, 1936 to Marcella and Sylvester Metzinger of St. Joseph, Missouri.

Don proudly served in the United States Air Force. He served two tours in Vietnam where he served as a pilot flying rescue helicopters. MAJ Metzinger received many accommodations for his heroism such as the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air medal, and Air Force Commendation medal.

Don married Diane Benson and had three beautiful daughters. They divorced and remained friends. Don then married Sharon (Gayle) Metzinger and was happily married for 31 years and resided in Independence, Missouri. Don and Gayle raised two more children. Don loved the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals and he listened to every game on the radio. He also loved nature and being outdoors.

Don is preceded in death by his parents Marcella and Sylvester Metzinger and his brother Paul Metzinger.

Don is survived by his sister Sylvia Hanson, his wife Gayle Metzinger, daughters Julie Hertel, Kathie Metzinger, Linda Pendleton, Kelsea Ford, and son Kent Metzinger, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also, Don is going to be greatly missed by his little dog, Tiny!

The family will host an open house visitation and celebration of life ceremony at the American Legion Post 21 in Independence, Missouri on 40 Highway this Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 12-3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating online to the American Lung Association: https://action.lung.org/site/Donation2?df_id=31272&mfc_pref=T&31272.donation=form1

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 03:00 PM
American Legion Post 21
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved