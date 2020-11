Donald R. Lamb, Jr., 65, of Blue Springs, MO, passed away November 8, 2020 at his home in Blue Springs, MO.Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m., with a Memorial Service to follow at 1 p.m., Monday, November 16, 2020, at Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs.Words of comfort may be expressed by visiting www.meyersfuneralchapel.com.