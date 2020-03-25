Home

Donald Ray Bain


1935 - 2020
Donald Ray Bain Obituary
Donald Ray Bain was born February 2, 1935 in Independence, Missouri to Helen Pauline and William Henry Bain. Don passed away on March 12, 2020 at his home in Baggs, Wyoming.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carol Ann.

He is survived by his wife Norma; daughters Michelle Bain, Susan (John) Shepard and Janet (Braddy) Herold; Sisters Gloria Crull of Columbia, MO and Judy Siebert of Holden, Mo; Grandchildren Christopher Shepard, Michael Shepard (Vernon Simmons), Caitlin Shepard, Brittany (Erik) Fulton, Blake Herold and Great-Grandchildren Brinley & Addison Shepard and Connor Fulton, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Don graduated from William Chrisman High School, attended Graceland College and earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Missouri. He and his family lived in Independence, MO until March 1974 when they moved to Slater, Colorado to lease and operate the Saddle Pocket Guest Ranch. He also raised angora goats, owned and operated his own appliance repair business, was Supervisor for the WY Dept of Transportation at the Baggs Port of Entry for 15 years and Mayor of the Town of Baggs for four years. Don was a long-time elder in the RLDS/Community of Christ Church and a Vestry Member with St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Dixon WY.

Due to current health concerns, the original scheduled services have been postponed. A Celebration of life will be held at a time and date yet to be determined.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Little Snake River EMS/Ambulance Service c/o Grant Mortuary, 621 Yampa Ave., Craig, CO 81625
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 25, 2020
