Royer Funeral Home
101 East 15th Street
Oak Grove, MO 64075
(816) 690-4441
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Royer Funeral Home
101 East 15th Street
Oak Grove, MO 64075
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Royer Funeral Home
101 East 15th Street
Oak Grove, MO 64075
Donald Wayne Swafford


Donald Wayne Swafford, 77, of Oak Grove, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 22 at Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Don was born November 28, 1941, in Richmond, Missouri, the son of Carl and Francis (Norris) Swafford. He retired from Leeds in 1990, where he worked as an assembler. Don was a member of First Baptist Church of Oak Grove and the U.A.W. He enjoyed coaching youth football and basketball at the YMCA in Independence and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Kenneth Swafford and Carl Swafford.

His survivors include his wife Beverly Swafford of the home; son, Greg Ross of Oak Grove; daughter, Kendra Smith (Matt) of Oak Grove; two sisters: Audrey Brown and Mary Lou Reid; three grandchildren: Michael Ross (Andrea), Megan Ross (T.J.), and Kaitlyn Sehgal (Vijit); and three great-grandchildren: Dominic Ross, Sophia Ross, and Emilia Lance.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO, 816-690-4441.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 20, 2019
