Donald Willis Wait passed away on October 9, 2019.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at Royer's New Salem Funeral Home; Independence, MO. Memorial service to follow at 11 a.m.
A lifelong resident of Independence, Mo., he was born on May 30, 1938. Don graduated from Fort Osage High School in 1956. He married Patricia (Patsy) Wyatt in 1958 & was blessed with three boys. Steven (deceased) and twins Mark and Michael. Grandchildren; Sarah Woodrome (Michael), Jacob Wait (Cassie), Rachel Wait, Garret Wait, and Dillon Wait. Plus ten great grandchildren; Ethan Woodrome(16), Victor Galvan(15), Peyton Woodrome(13), Lily Wait(13), Alex Galvan(12), Aiden Woodrome(12), Isaiah Galvan(11), Haylee Wait(11), Presleigh Wait(3), and Noah Sagastume(2).
He is also survived by his current spouse, Juanita Wait, of the home.
Don worked at Armco Steel for 30 years before retiring. He went to auction school and operated antique mall, auction center in Buckner, Mo. with Patricia for over 10 years. He was an avid hunter & gun collector, motorcycle enthusiast, & restored many classic cars, trucks, & street rods. He attended many car conventions, shows & meets. He was always fond of his dogs- (especially his bermese mountain dogs). Don will be sorely missed by his family and friends but is finally at peace in his heavenly home with loved ones who have gone on before him.
Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 11, 2019