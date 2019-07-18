|
Donell (Don) O. Reed, age 77, of Independence, met his Lord, July 10, 2019 at Centerpoint Medical Center.
Celebration of Life Memorial will be held, Saturday, July 27, 2019, 11 a.m. at The Little Blue Baptist Church.
Don was an electronics design engineer, a pilot and a ham radio operator. He spent his spare time designing antennas to make his communications around the world better. Don attended the Little Blue Baptist Church of Kansas City. He served his country with the National Guard for eight years. Don was a member of several amateur radio clubs.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; son: Lonnie (Lisa) Wilson and grandson Kyle of Raytown. Ronald (Robyn) Wilson of Peculiar and grandson Tyler (Braden) Wilson stationed in Oklahoma City. Jonnie Reed (Stacy) of Pleaseant Hill. Grandsons: Keegan of Carrollton, Kasey & Kooper of Pleasant Hill. Granddaughters: Katelyn Hamm and Kassidy from Pleasant HIll. Great-grandchildren: Peyton, Brooklyn and Koal Hamm of Pleasant Hill.
In place of flowers, the family requests donations in Don's name be made to the Little Blue Baptist Church 7119 Noland Rd Kansas City, Mo 64136
Published in The Examiner on July 18, 2019