Just when the caterpillar thought the world was over, it became a butterfly.
Donette Inez Thomas (Underwood), 66, of Apache Junction, Arizona (formally Oak Grove, Missouri), passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
A celebration of the life she fully lived will be held from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, September 3rd at Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Oak Grove School District Education Foundation.
Donette was born February 25, 1953 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri to Samuel M. and Viola J. Underwood. After graduating Cum Laude from Central Missouri State University with both a Bachelor's and Master's degree in education, Donette began to slowly change her small corner of the world one child at a time. In addition to being a dedicated teacher for 26 years in the Oak Grove School District, Donette was also a seasoned hair stylist who provided many haircuts and stories to her customers over the years, including the unforgettable, yet trendy, bowl cuts to her nephews. When she wasn't busy working, Donette absolutely loved to travel and would often find herself in the mountains or at the ocean, her camera always strapped to her side or hanging from her neck. Her young love of camping turned into a more seasoned love of glamping as she and her husband of 22 years, Ron, traveled the United States with their fifth wheel, taking in the sites. Besides traveling, Donette loved her Kansas City Royals (even during their 29-year slump) and she wouldn't accept a bad thing said about her NASCAR favorite, Jeff Gordon. She had a competitive spirit that spanned from her sports to card games to "getting just one more bonus" on her nickel slots, but her most redeeming quality was the love she had for Christ, her family, and her friends. She lived life fearlessly and was an active participant in the lives she loved the most, celebrating their achievements and sharing their sorrows. They will forever miss her boisterous laugh and the irrefutable love she showed.
Donette leaves behind her husband, Ron Thomas of Apache Junction; sister, Analeen Underwood of Oak Grove; sister, Marilyn (Gary) Russell of Blue Springs, MO; brother, Rodney (Patricia) Underwood of Oak Grove; niece, Jamie Russell of Grain Valley, MO; nephew Jason (Annie) Russell of Lee's Summit, MO; nephew, Luke (Shannon) Underwood of Lee's Summit; nephew, Patrick Thomas of Oak Grove; and, niece, Jessica (Trent) Stephens of Independence, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Larry Underwood; and nephew, Benjamin Underwood.
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 31, 2019