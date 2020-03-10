|
Donna Jean Lindemann, 78, of Blue Springs, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020, surrounded by her family.
The family will receive friends and family from 5-7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Timothy Lutheran Church, 425 N.W. RD Mize Rd, Blue Springs, MO. Burial will follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.
Her family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Timothy Lutheran Cancer Prayer Service, a portion will be donated to Beacon of Hope Hospice.
Memories of Donna and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 10, 2020