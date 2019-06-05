Home

Donna Kay Sanders


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna Kay Sanders Obituary
Donna Kay passed away on May 29, 2019 and was born in Jackson County, Missouri, to her parents Donald R. Sanders and Deloris Long.

Donna was preceded in death by her mother and father.

She is survived by one sister, Debra Richards and three brothers: Derek, Darrin, and Donald Sanders.

Donna enjoyed spending time with family & friends and she loved the lake and spending time on her deck with everyone having drinks and listening to music, making memories that we will all continue to treasure.

A celebration of life will be held at Eagles club # 3717, 11424 US-24 Hwy, Sugar, Creek Mo.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.reflectionsmemorialservices.com
Published in The Examiner on June 5, 2019
