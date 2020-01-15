|
Donna Marie Drake, 78, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at St. Mary's Manor.
She was born August 15, 1941 to Ernest and Lola (Smith) Delker. Donna was united in marriage to Richard Drake Sr. on December 26, 1959 at St. Jude Catholic Church in Wichita, KS. She worked as a Daycare Provider for several years; she was also a librarian at a few local grade schools. Donna enjoyed painting, reading, and playing bingo. She was a member of the Blue Springs Historical Society and the Red Hat Society.
Survived by her husband, Richard Drake Sr. of Lake Tapawingo, MO; children, Richard Drake Jr. (Cheri) of Blue Springs, MO, Susan Stiles (Mike) of Lake Tapawingo, MO, Theresa LaRose (Tony) of Lee's Summit, MO, Cristina Valdivia (Ray) of Blue Springs, MO; brothers, Ron Delker (Mitzi) of Chattanooga, TN, Chuck Delker of California; sister, Jeanie Spears (Jack) of California; 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends and family from 10-11 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the chapel.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the , her most loved charity.
Memories of Donna and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 15, 2020