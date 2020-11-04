Doris J. Parks, 94, of Independence, MO passed away October 31, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Mt. Washington Cemetery.
Doris was born January 9, 1926 in Blackwater, MO to Albert H. and Ruth Margaret (Mollet) Alley. She was a secretary and homemaker. Doris was also a member of Maywood Baptist Church of Independence.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kenneth Parks; and brothers, Earl, Floyd and Robert Alley.
She is survived by her loving husband of 74 years, Dale Parks; son, Larry Parks and wife Chris; two grandsons, Ryan and wife Charlene of Walford, IA, Troy and wife Jen of Kansas City, MO; and three great grandchildren, Tyler, Kalena and Andrew.
