|
|
Doris Jean (Crosby) Headley, a resident of Blue Springs, Missouri, was born on August 12, 1931 in Ashland, Kansas and passed away on December 26, 2019 at the age of 88 in the Benton House in Blue Springs.
Services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Royer Funeral Home in Grain Valley, MO. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., service at 2 p.m. with burial immediately following in Valley Memorial Gardens, Grain Valley. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Della Lamb Community Services, Kansas City, Mo.
Doris was the second child of Ray Crosby and Fanny (Smith) Crosby. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Virginia (Don) Lamberson and Phyllis (Vernon) McMinimy, and an infant brother Richard.
Doris is survived by her husband of 66 years, Dr. Marvin Headley, one sister Ruth (John) Amos, one brother Don (Marlene) Crosby, three children Lynn (Rich) Prine, Russ (Vicki) Headley and Eric (Tricia) Headley along with nine grandchildren Aaron (Ali) Headley, Jordan (Robert) Garside, Hayley Prine, Ian Headley, Makenna Headley, Mia Headley, Meisi Headley, Courtney (Tim) Brown, Amanda Prine, and five great-grandchildren, Oliver Headley, Carter Brown, Kendall Brown, Hudson Brown and Lainey Brown.
She met her husband Marvin at The College of Emporia. Doris received her Bachelor's degree and Nursing degree and later earned a Masters of Education from Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg, Mo. Throughout her nursing career, Doris taught Pediatric Nursing at Children's Mercy Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in Kansas City, Missouri. Doris was also very active in her community and had a strong devotion to her church. She and Marvin are currently members of Lee's Summit First Presbyterian Church in Lee's Summit, Mo.
Family was very important to Doris and she loved following the lives of her children, grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Doris will be greatly missed and remembered by her loving family and a host of friends.
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 31, 2019