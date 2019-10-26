|
Doris Maxine Buys passed away on October 23, 2019 at the age of 92.
Doris was born in Oklahoma City, Ok to William C Dodd and Harriette (Buchanan) Dodd. Her youth was spent in Britton, Oklahoma. She married her husband, Karl D Buys within five days of their meeting. They celebrated 61 years of marriage before his passing in 2005.
Doris was an active member of the Church of Christ. She taught Sunday School, was a Girl Scout leader and served as a volunteer in a number of areas. She would say though, that her greatest accomplishment was that of being a proud homemaker. She enjoyed reading, quilting and laughing with friends and family.
She is survived by her daughter Johnette Hunt and spouse Tom, Taffany Deppert and spouse Greg, son Kevin D Buys and daughter JaNeane Blum and spouse Mike. Also, she leaves eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandsons.
We will celebrate a "life well lived" on Monday, October 28 at the Blue River Church of Christ in Lee's Summit, Mo. Visitation will begin at Noon and the service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers please donation to Crossroads Hospice.
Arrangements: Chapel of Memories 816-463-4030.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 26, 2019