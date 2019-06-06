|
|
Doris May Robinson, 86, of Independence, MO passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019.
Doris was born on June 6, 1932 in Milwaukee, WI to James and Florence (Elleson) Nelson. Doris worked as a secretary for many years. She was a Protestant by faith and a member of Beta Sigma Phi. Doris enjoyed gardening, needlepoint, cross stitch, reading, games, and cooking for her family.
Survivors include; daughter Julie Robinson, son David Robinson and his wife Linda; grandchildren Breann Robinson Paine and husband David, Adam Robinson and wife Laura and Angelica Robinson; great grandchildren Aiden Robinson, Coen Robinson and Riley Paine; sister Carol Nemitz and husband Ralph; brother James Nelson and wife Kay; sister-in-law Zolita Henderson and many nieces and nephews. Family of the heart Jerry Keller, Linda Keller, Ashley Wagner and Edgard Vazquez.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents, husband Clarence Young Robinson, son Larry Robinson and sister Jane Heen.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on June 6, 2019