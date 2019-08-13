|
|
Dorothy Ann (Holdt) Curty, 82, of Independence, Missouri, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Villages of Jackson Creek in Independence, Missouri.
She was born May 6, 1937 in Kansas City, Missouri the daughter of the late Hugh and Anna Marie (Lammers) Holdt. On April 7, 1956 in Jefferson City, Missouri she was united in marriage to John Benjamin Curty who survives of the home.
Other survivors include, her daughters, Judith Ann (Curty) Case (Richard) of Kearney, MO; Hazel Janette Curty of Independence, MO; two step-grandchildren, seven step great-grandchildren, her brother, Ralph "Skeeter" Holdt (Charlene) of Eldon, MO, her sister, Judy (Holdt) Wood (Ken) of Tonawanda, NY, four nephews and three nieces
.
Her brother, Daniel Holdt preceded her in death.
Dorothy was a member and president of the American Business Women's Association (ABWA) in Independence, MO, a member of the Realtor Association of the Greater Kansas City area and also she and her husband owned Curty Realty Company for over twenty years before retiring. She was a member of Northland Mission Church of Christ of Kansas City, MO and then attended the First Christian Church of Independence, MO that was closer to their home, where she was a choir member for both. Dorothy was an avid quilter and participated in making quilts for the Quilts of Valor Program: she made a beautiful quilt for her son-in-law who was a Vietnam Veteran. She also created many quilts for babies, children, families and charitable organizations for fund raisers. Dorothy was a loving homemaker, wife, mother, sister and a great friend to all.
Visitation will be on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the First Christian Church of Independence, MO 125 South Pleasant St. Independence, MO 64050 with a Memorial Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. A second Visitation will be on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home of Eldon, MO with a Graveside Service to follow at 1:15 p.m., at Spring Garden Cemetery.
In Lieu of Flowers, Memorials in her name are suggested to the First Christian Church of Independence, MO or the First Baptist Church of Eldon, MO.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Phillips Funeral Home of Eldon, MO.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 13, 2019