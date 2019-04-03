Dorothy D. Childers, 90, of Independence passed away March 28, 2019 at her home where she had been lovingly cared for by her family.



Dorothy was born on June 26, 1928 in Fayette, MO to Otto and Iona Frevert. She was a graduate of Fayette High School Class of 1947. Her family was one of the founding members of Sycamore Hills Baptist Church. For many years Dorothy was employed by Sears, retiring as a service dispatcher. Dorothy enjoyed Country music and attending Bluegrass festivals. Dorothy and Eugene liked to travel around the county, playing cards with friends and family, and quilting. She was an avid bell collector owning over 200 bells.



Survivors include: son Gary Childers; son Ron Childers and wife Sandy; son Don Childers and wife Janice; daughter Judy Skaggs and husband Pat; sister Dolly Campbell; brothers Junior Frevert and Leon Frevert; 7 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter; a large extended family and many friends.



Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, husband Eugene Childers, son David Childers and brothers Paul and Donald Frevert.



Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Speaks Suburban Chapel. Services will follow at 10 a.m. at the chapel. Dorothy will be laid to rest with her husband Eugene at the Missouri State Veteran's Cemetery in Higginsville, MO.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.



Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600. Published in The Examiner on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary