Dorothy I. Hagerty, 88, of Blue Springs, formerly of Higginsville, died May 14, 2020 at the Monterey Park Health Care Center.
She was born June 8, 1931 in Higginsville, to Thomas and Ruby (Embree) Barnes. She graduated from Higginsville High School in 1949. She married David Hagerty, Jr. on October 6, 1951. They lived in Higginsville until 1979, when they moved to Blue Springs. He preceded her in death in 1998. Dorothy was a homemaker when the children were young, but then she went to work for the US District Court for the Western District of Missouri. She retired from there after many years. She was an avid golfer and bridge player. She was a former member of the Higginsville and Blue Springs Country Clubs, and the Beta Sigma Phi sorority.
In addition to her husband, she is also preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Charlene Riley; and a great grandson, Abraham Hagerty.
She is survived by: Sons: David Hagerty (Linda) of Solana Beach, CA; Matthew Hagerty (Pam) of Blue Springs, MO; 3 Grandchildren: Megan Noell (John) of Hinsdale, IL; Beth Hagerty-Johnson (Chris) of Encinitas, CA; Patrick Hagerty (Jessica) of Lee's Summit, MO; 4 Great Grandchildren: Jack and Cecilia Noell, Peter and William Johnson.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. She will be buried in the City Cemetery in Higginsville.
Published in The Examiner on May 20, 2020