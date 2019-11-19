The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Mound Grove Cemetery
Independence, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Dennis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Irene (Taylor) Dennis

Add a Memory
Dorothy Irene (Taylor) Dennis Obituary
Dorothy Irene (Taylor) Dennis, 94, formerly of Independence, MO, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 14th, 2019.

She was a loving and devoted mother. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Wallace Lee Dennis.

She is survived by her four daughters, Gail (Bill) Ford, Cynthia (Jim) Omastiak, Jean (Rick Davis, deceased) Dennis, and Lori (Lyle) Irwin, as well as 6 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

A graveside prayer will be held Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 at 10:30am at
Mound Grove Cemetery in Independence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now