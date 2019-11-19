|
Dorothy Irene (Taylor) Dennis, 94, formerly of Independence, MO, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 14th, 2019.
She was a loving and devoted mother. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Wallace Lee Dennis.
She is survived by her four daughters, Gail (Bill) Ford, Cynthia (Jim) Omastiak, Jean (Rick Davis, deceased) Dennis, and Lori (Lyle) Irwin, as well as 6 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
A graveside prayer will be held Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 at 10:30am at
Mound Grove Cemetery in Independence.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 19, 2019