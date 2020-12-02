1/1
Dorothy Joan (Dickens) Short
1932 - 2020
Dorothy Joan (Dickens) Short, 88, of Independence, MO, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020.

Private services will be held at Speaks Suburban Chapel; burial in Mound Grove Cemetery.

Dorothy was born in Kansas City, MO, on February 7, 1932, and was a lifelong area resident. She graduated from Kansas State University and taught for 23 years in the Kansas City and Independence school districts before retiring in 1990. She was a long-time volunteer for the Good Shepherd Community of Christ, the Laurel Club, and the Community Services League.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents: Lee and Beulah Dickens, and by her husband of 50 years, Eugene Short.

She is survived by her brother, Robert Dickens of Decatur, AL; two sons, Alan Short and wife Karen of Lee's Summit, MO, Gary Short and wife Krista of Hamilton, OH; five grandchildren, Austin, Casey, Lee and Holly Short, and Kaitlin Salyer; and four great-granddaughters, Ruby, Clara, Luna, and Scarlett. Dorothy will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

If you would like to make a donation in Dorothy's memory, you may do so to the Community Services League of Independence, 404 N. Noland Rd., Independence, MO 64050.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600

Published in The Examiner on Dec. 2, 2020.
