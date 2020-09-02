

Dorothy "Dot" Lancaster, 97, passed away August 29, 2020 at Villages of Jackson Creek in Independence, MO.



Dorothy was born January 28, 1923 to Henry and Vana Lewis in Alapaha, GA. Dorothy worked for Buttonwood Tree for 16 years. From 1983 to 2013, she worked for Yarco Co. in Waco, TX and Gardner, KS.



Dorothy is survived by her sons: Tom (Sharon) of Chipley, FL and Henry (Marilyn) of Independence; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Leonard; son Michael; granddaughter Stephanie; and sisters: Maudie and Pauline.



Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Friday, September 4 at Park Lawn, 8251 Hillcrest Rd.; private burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial contribution be made to Tri-City Baptist Church, 430 NE Duncan Rd., Blue Springs, MO. 64014.



Arrangements: Park Lawn 816-523-1234



