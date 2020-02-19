|
|
Dorothy Launa Davis died on February 12, 2020, four days after her 101st birthday.
A visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. service on Friday, February 21, at the Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, Missouri. Burial at Mt. Washington Cemetery.
Dorothy was the daughter of Coon and Vida Luella Miller. She graduated from Stockton High School and attended Central Missouri State Teachers College. She taught school in rural Missouri for two years. In 1941, she married Elmer Lee Davis of Blairstown, Missouri. For several years she worked in retail sales and in the business office of Macy's in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. In 1981, she retired from Macy's. Among her favorite activities were gardening and house cleaning. She lived in Sugar Creek, Missouri for nearly 50 years, and was a member of the Mt. Washington Baptist Church. She moved to Fort Worth, Texas in 1997 to be near to her son.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Davis; her brothers, Vaughn Miller and Chris Miller; and her sister, Georgia Patterson.
She is survived by her son, Philip Davis; her sister, Adrian Rippetoe; and several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 19, 2020