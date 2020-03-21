|
Dorothy Louella Yeagle, 96, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully Thursday, March 12, 2020.
She was born January 4, 1924, in Sweet Springs, MO to Emil C. and Louella (Ritter) Hillebrenner. Dorothy was united in marriage to Sidney B. Yeagle on July 2, 1949 in Little Rock, AR. She was a bookkeeper for Galen Boyer Motors and later for Lake City Army Ammunition Plant until she retired. Dorothy was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs where she was a member of Susanna's Circle. She was also a member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority for over 40 years. Dorothy enjoyed watching sports, especially tennis and her local teams.
She is survived by her daughter, Jacque Miller of Blue Springs, MO; grandchildren, Christopher A. Miller (Wendy) of Ft. Smith, AR, E. Shane Miller of Blue Springs, MO; step-great-granddaughter, Myka Jade.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney B. Yeagle; parents, Emil and Louella Hillebrenner; sibling, Emil C. Hillebrenner, Martha Ann Mutz, Carol Jean Kroeschen, Rita Mae Singleton.
Burial will take place at the Blue Springs Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the First United Methodist Church women's group Susanna's Circle.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 21, 2020