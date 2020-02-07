|
|
Dorothy M. Anderson, 94, passed away February 4, 2020.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Friday, February 7 at Green Lawn Cemetery, 8251 Hillcrest Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairmount Food Pantry.
Dorothy retired from H.D Lee Company where she worked for many years as an administrative secretary. She was married to George Anderson for 39 years. They enjoyed many years of camping and watching horse racing. In retirement they were able to travel to many countries and worked at the Fairmount food pantry together. She was a member of Fairmount Christian Church.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, George R. Anderson and her parents, Esther and Harry Jones.
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Lank and her husband George; son Charles Ison and his wife Gretchen; grandchildren: Rhonda Zupon and her husband John, Mark Lank and his wife Heather, Matthew Ison, Scott Ison and his wife Jackie and Jennifer Ison; great-grandchildren: Sean Lank, John Zupon, Jr., Abigail Schilling and her husband Adam, Shane Lank, MaKynzye Lank, Cameron Lank, Radken Ison, and Bradyn Ison.
Arrangements: Park Lawn Funerals 816-523-1234
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 7, 2020