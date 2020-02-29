The Examiner Obituaries
|
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
Dorothy M. (Dike) Clark Obituary
Dorothy M. Clark, 87, a lifelong resident of Independence, MO, passed away on February 26, 2020.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, from 4-6 p.m., with funeral service on Monday, March 2, at 10 a.m., both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St. in Independence. She will be laid to rest in Oak Ridge Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to .

Dorothy is survived by her children: Teresa Moeller (husband Mike), Tommy Clark (wife Melanie), Gary Clark (wife Laurie), and Jerry Clark; 14 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Ronnie Dike (wife Muriel); brother-in-law, Art Clark; and sisters-in-law, Marilyn Dike and Cindy Dike.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Roy Clark; son, Larry Clark; granddaughter, Kim Peterson; parents, Howard and Dora Dike; brothers, Howard Dike, Jr. and Jerry Dike, Sr.; and sister, Emily Doutt (husband John).

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 29, 2020
