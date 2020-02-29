|
|
Dorothy M. Clark, 87, a lifelong resident of Independence, MO, passed away on February 26, 2020.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, from 4-6 p.m., with funeral service on Monday, March 2, at 10 a.m., both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St. in Independence. She will be laid to rest in Oak Ridge Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to .
Dorothy is survived by her children: Teresa Moeller (husband Mike), Tommy Clark (wife Melanie), Gary Clark (wife Laurie), and Jerry Clark; 14 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Ronnie Dike (wife Muriel); brother-in-law, Art Clark; and sisters-in-law, Marilyn Dike and Cindy Dike.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Roy Clark; son, Larry Clark; granddaughter, Kim Peterson; parents, Howard and Dora Dike; brothers, Howard Dike, Jr. and Jerry Dike, Sr.; and sister, Emily Doutt (husband John).
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 29, 2020