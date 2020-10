Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy M. McLaughlin age 87 of Kansas City, Mo. passed away October 3, 2020 at Northcare Hospice House Kansas City, Mo.



Visitation will be Thursday October 8, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Floral Hills Funeral Home 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd. Kansas City, MO. Graveside Services and Interment will be Friday October 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.



