Dorothy Mae (Miles) Ulshafer, of Independence, MO passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was 94.
Dorothy was born August 6, 1926, to Edward and Eula Miles. Dorothy was the beloved and cherished matriarch of her family. She adored the life that she and her husband had created and each family member that followed. She retired after a long career from American National Insurance. She enjoyed gardening, painting, crafting, and basket weaving.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother; husband, William Ulshafer Sr.; sister, Maxine Wilson; brother, Edward Miles; and daughter, Linda Mitchell.
Survivors include, daughter, Diane Belshe and son, William Ulshafer Jr. (Dianne); grandchildren; Kerri O'Malley (Daniel), Sally Grimes, Joseph Ranallo, Kimberly Sommers (Chris), Susan Coots, John Belshe (Lauren), Cheryl Thompson (James); 14 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at l p.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Speaks Suburban Chapel; 18020 E 39th St. Independence, MO. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Cemetery.
