1/1
Dorothy Mae (Miles) Ulshafer
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Mae (Miles) Ulshafer, of Independence, MO passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was 94.

Dorothy was born August 6, 1926, to Edward and Eula Miles. Dorothy was the beloved and cherished matriarch of her family. She adored the life that she and her husband had created and each family member that followed. She retired after a long career from American National Insurance. She enjoyed gardening, painting, crafting, and basket weaving.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother; husband, William Ulshafer Sr.; sister, Maxine Wilson; brother, Edward Miles; and daughter, Linda Mitchell.

Survivors include, daughter, Diane Belshe and son, William Ulshafer Jr. (Dianne); grandchildren; Kerri O'Malley (Daniel), Sally Grimes, Joseph Ranallo, Kimberly Sommers (Chris), Susan Coots, John Belshe (Lauren), Cheryl Thompson (James); 14 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at l p.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Speaks Suburban Chapel; 18020 E 39th St. Independence, MO. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Cemetery.

Online Condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Speaks Suburban Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved