Dorothy Pauline Smith, 87, passed away on July 4, 2020.



A visitation will be from 9-10 a.m., with the funeral to follow at 10 a.m., both Friday, July 10, at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave. She will be laid to rest in Mount Washington Cemetery following the funeral.



Arrangements: Carson-Speaks 816-252-7900



