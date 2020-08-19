

Dorothy "Dotty" Pomerenke, 100 of Blue Springs passed away on August 11, 2020.



Dorothy was born on September 10, 1919 to George and Vivian Jones. Dorothy brought love and happiness to her family; she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She lived life to the fullest and was one month shy of being 101.



She will be remembered by so many meaningful memories, her holiday parties, large family gatherings and more. Dorothy taught piano in Los Angeles, CA for several years; was a secretary at Richards Gebaur Air Force Base, employed at Silent Unity, and volunteered too many organizations. She will be missed by all who knew her.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Rick Pomerenke, two brothers Clint and Howard Jones, one niece Brenda Warren, two nephews Kenny and Danny Jones, and one great-nephew.



Dorothy is survived by one daughter Pamela Joyce, two grandchildren Victoria Harding and Christopher Lacy; 6 great grandkids, one great-granddaughter; 3 nieces, one great-nephew, and one great-niece.



Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Langsford Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. with service following at 10 a.m. Internment at Lee's Summit Historical Cemetery



Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home 115 SW 3rd, Lee's Summit, Mo. 64063 (816) 524-3700



