1/1
Douglas Arnold Parr
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Arnold Parr, 78, passed away July 8, 2020, surrounded by his family in Overland Park, Kansas.

Doug was born March 19, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan to John and Flora (Stembridge) Parr. He attended Blue Springs High School and continued his education at the University of Missouri, graduating in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture. The Douglas A Parr Endowment for Undergraduate Studies will educate future students of Mizzou for years to come.

He spent the entirety of his career in the dairy business, influenced by his upbringing on the family farm. Doug was known for his marketing prowess and business acumen that resulted in years of success, ultimately rising to the rank of Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Dean Foods. Doug was a staunch supporter of the Kansas City Chiefs and collegiate sport teams at the University of Missouri (Go Tigers!). He also enjoyed golf and fishing.

He is survived by four children Kristin Duethorn, Leslie Parr, Steve Parr, and Jeff Parr; four grandchildren Colin Duethorn, Kyle Duethorn, Hannah Borges, and Luke Borges; brother John Parr; sister Judy Eldridge. He was preceded in death by his two brothers Jerry Parr and Harry Parr.

Visitation with the family was held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at McGilley State Line Chapel, Kansas City, MO. Burial took place at Blue Springs Cemetery later that day.

In lieu of flowers, Doug's wishes are that contributions be made to his endowment at Mizzou at www.giving.missouri.edu/parr.

He is already missed

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
McGilley Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
8169426180
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McGilley Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 10, 2020
I solidly remember our family events, shared holidays. and Dougs ever- ending hospitality! We raised our children together in two different states which created a lifetime of friendship with our children. It is with a kind and caring heart that I touch his family with love and respect at this time- out of thanksgiving for our friendship and love for his family. May He Rest In Peace and may all of you remember the good times and grow from the times you had together.
Mike, Carol, Milan, Alex and Nicole Gutesha
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved