I solidly remember our family events, shared holidays. and Dougs ever- ending hospitality! We raised our children together in two different states which created a lifetime of friendship with our children. It is with a kind and caring heart that I touch his family with love and respect at this time- out of thanksgiving for our friendship and love for his family. May He Rest In Peace and may all of you remember the good times and grow from the times you had together.

Mike, Carol, Milan, Alex and Nicole Gutesha

