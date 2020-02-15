|
|
On Wednesday, February 12, 2020, Douglas Corrigan Mainard, adoring husband, outstanding daddy, and proud grandpa, passed away at the age of 81 at his home in Marshfield, MO.
Doug was born in St. Clair County, MO on September 7, 1938, the baby of the family-named by his Aunt Alta after famed pilot Douglas "Wrong Way" Corrigan. He graduated from Oak Grove High School in 1956, coming into adulthood with a love for hot rod cars, playing country music (when it really was), and serving his community. His first marriage to Margie Leighter brought the birth of beloved daughter, Marybeth. On March 21, 1975, he married the love of his life, Patricia, who came as a package deal with daughter, Susan, a.k.a. his "Bear". Not to be limited by blood or law, and with plenty of love to share, he acquired "foster" daughter, Amanda later in life. Dougie romanced and adored his darling Patty all the remaining days of his life. He was a talented musician and craftsman, steady shoulder, fierce protector, and honest gentleman-a man of steel and velvet.
Douglas was preceded in death by parents Chester and Grace (Jackson) Mainard as well as brothers Gary and Kenneth Mainard.
Douglas is survived by wife Patricia (Spencer) Mainard of Marshfield; daughter Marybeth Giffin and husband Bruce of Seymour, MO; daughter Susan Hansche and husband Mark of Sparta, MO; foster daughter Amanda Roach and husband Daniel of
Crystal Lake, IL; 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren (and growing!); brother Chester Mainard and wife Terri of Blue Springs, MO; sister, Joan Williams of Blue Springs, MO; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and outlaws. His BIG love for his family will be cherished and missed.
In lieu of flowers, Patty requests that you put a little extra in the offering plate at your church this Sunday with a prayer that the kingdom of Christ be furthered. She notes, "If you don't have a church, there's no better time than now to get one."
Cremation entrusted to Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri.
Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 15, 2020