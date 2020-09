Douglas, 75, of Independence, MO passed away Saturday, August 29 at home surrounded by family.Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1. Service with burial will be at Noon on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Floral Hills 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64133.Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Floral Hills Funeral Home 816-353-1218