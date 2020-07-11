Dwayne Spencer Lamont, 60, of Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020.



Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 18 at Royer Funeral Home in Grain Valley, MO. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.



Born on March 6, 1960 in Northeast Kansas City, MO, Dwayne was the youngest child and son of Constance Mary Wolf Lamont and Marion Theodore Lamont. He attended Thacher Elementary School and Northeast High School. Dwayne was active in the Army ROTC. After moving to Pasadena, Texas, he started a family, having 6 children of his own in life: Tiffany, Tina, Shawn, Haley, Thomas, and Joseph, all of whom deeply loved him.



After moving back to Kansas City, MO, Dwayne worked for Superior Metal Treating, Inc. for over 25 years. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Post #499 for over 20 years, where he served as 2nd Commander and then Commander. Dwayne was very patriotic, loving his country, and supporting the US Military and his flag. He was a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan and got to see them win the Super Bowl this past season. Dwayne also enjoyed bowling and playing pool. He was a hard worker and always willing to help others, and he instilled those values in his children and the people around him.



Dwayne was preceded in death by his parents; 3 sisters: Kathy, Elaine, and Valerie; 1 brother, Theodore; stepdaughter, Jennifer Long; and 2 grandsons, Alex Byrd and Xavier Kampe.



His survivors include his 6 children: Tiffany Hughes (Ryan Roberts), Tina Kampe, Shawn Byrd (Helen), Haley Lamont, Thomas Lamont, and Joseph Lamont; 10 grandchildren: Miguel, Dominic, Annie, Virgil, Aubree, Ani, Breanna, Shawn, Stephanie, and Jax; 3 great-grandchildren: Isaiah, Camber, and Zane; 6 siblings: Gloria (Martin), James, Cynthia, JoElla, Diane (John), and Patricia (Peter); 22 nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.



Dwayne was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed and remembered for his sense of humor and his kind personality. He was a beloved father, brother, and friend.



Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441



