Or Copy this URL to Share



Dwight Duncan, 86, passed away June 22, 2020, at St. Luke's East Hospital, Lee's Summit, MO with his wife and children by his side.



Per his wishes, he will be cremated and then inurned at Holden cemetery, Holden MO. He desired no funeral or memorial service.



Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store