Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Church of the Nazarene
19800 E Truman Rd
Independence, MO
1923 - 2019
Earl Dale Pitt Obituary
Earl Dale Pitt, 96 of Independence, MO passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Trinity Church of the Nazarene, 19800 E Truman Rd, Independence, MO 64056. Burial with full military honors will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, December 19 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055.

Donations may be made in his name to the Fairmount Community Center, 217 S. Cedar Ave, Independence, MO 64053.

Earl was born May 21, 1923 in Grant County, IN to Charles and Mary (Newby) Pitt. He grew up in Indiana graduated from JC Knight High School in Jonesboro, IN. He proudly served in the US Navy during WWII. He had worked for the VA Hospital at various hospitals before retiring in 1977 from the Allen Park, MI facility. He enjoyed woodworking, carpentry and was a handyman and mechanic. He was a member of the Trinity Church of the Nazarene.

Survivors include; a daughter, Janie Pitt of Independence, MO; a son, William Pitt and wife Donna of Englewood, FL; 3 grandchildren, Earl Pitt II, Paula Fincher and Benjamin Pitt and 2 great grandchildren, Jacob Pitt and Jessica Brown.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Norma in June of 2019, a son Dale Pitt in 2017, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 19, 2019
