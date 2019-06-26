|
Earl J. Madison, 83, a Blue Springs, MO resident passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Villages of Jackson Creek, Memory Care in Independence, MO.
The family will receive friends and family from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Friday, June 28, at St. John LaLande Catholic Church, 805 N.W. RD Mize Rd, Blue Springs, MO. Inurnment will be held at a later time at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Scipio, KS.
Memories of Earl and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on June 26, 2019
