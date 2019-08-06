|
Earl Joseph DeVries, 88, of Blue Springs. MO passed away August 4, 2019 at the St. Mary's Medical Center in Blue Springs.
He was born June 21, 1931 in Mt. Vernon, MO to Henry H. and Anna "Ethel" (Cantrell) DeVries. He graduated from the Missouri School of the Blind in St. Louis and then graduated from trade school in Joplin, MO, where he became a licensed machinist. Earl or "Earl the Pearl" as his co-workers called him, retired from Honeywell Corporation following a dedicated 42 year career. His disability of being blind never slowed him down or stopped him from doing anything he wanted to do. He was very well read and educated. An avid reader and history buff, Earl was always looking to learn. He was dedicated to his Lord, his family and his friends. He will be dearly missed by all.
Earl married Georgia N. Spawn in September of 1951 in Arkansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings: Chester, Johnnie, Orville, Alberta, Emily, Esther and Ina Mae.
In addition to Georgia, survivors include their two children: Sharon Ann Roe and husband, Tom of Blue Springs, MO and Earl David DeVries of Independence, MO; four step-grandchildren: Nathan, Ryan, Andy and Rebecca.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St. Blue Springs, MO 64015 with Brother Dan Huff presiding. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Washington Cemetery, Independence, MO.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Church of Christ.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 6, 2019