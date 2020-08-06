1/1
Earl L. Koonce
1933 - 2020
Earl L. Koonce, 86, passed away peacefully at home on July 22, 2020.

He was born on November 17, 1933 in Stanton Texas, to M.L. "Red" and Reva Koonce. He graduated from Stanton High School in 1951, then went on to Schreiner College ('51-52) and Graceland College ('52-53), earning an Associates of Arts Degree. At Graceland he met the love of his life, Ardyce Mellendorf. He continued his education at Sul Ross State University ('53-54) and Pittsburg State University ('54-55), earning a Bachelor of Arts in Business.

Earl and Ardyce married in Lake Orion, MI on August 27, 1955. Earl entered Navy basic training in March 1956 at San Diego Naval Training Station and then transferred to Pacific Reserve Fleet HQ in Tacoma, WA. He received an honorable discharge from President Eisenhower in 1957. Earl and Ardyce returned to Lake Orion, where they built a home and began their family. Brian was born in 1958 and Aaron in 1962. Earl worked as an Administrative Assistant to the Oakland County Juvenile Court Administrator, retiring in 1989. He served for 32 years.

He and Ardyce then moved to Independence, MO in 1999, where they resided for the remainder of their lives. Earl was a member of the Gudgell Park Community of Christ Church. He was an avid golfer, a member of the Arbor Foundation and had a passion for music, singing with family at every opportunity. Earl and Ardyce supported the Graceland University Concert Choir and the Kansas City Symphony Orchestra. He enjoyed gardening, planting trees, feeding the animals, and was a generous and loving husband and father.

Earl was preceded in death by his wife Ardyce and his parents M.L. and Reva Koonce.

He is survived two sons, Brian L. Koonce (Nancy) and Aaron B. Koonce (Patricia); three brothers, (twin brother) Gearl D. Koonce (Betty), Roy M. Koonce (Jean), and Thadd H. Koonce (Cindy); four grandchildren, Danielle, Vanessa, Jacob and Victoria.

Due to Covid-19 limitations, a memorial service will be held next summer on July 24, 2021 at 4 p.m. at the Troy-Oaks Community of Christ Church on 3830 Crooks Rd., Troy, MI 48085.

In his honor, contributions to the Graceland University Concert Choir and Kansas City Symphony Orchestra would be appreciated.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600

Published in The Examiner on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Troy-Oaks Community of Christ Church
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Memories & Condolences
