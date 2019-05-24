|
|
Sue Ballou, passed away at home Tuesday morning, May 21, 2019 in Lansing, KS.
She was born Earlene Susan Parris on June 24, 1944, in Council Bluffs, lowa. She was raised by her mother, Minnie Mae Ellison and her step-father, Dennis Jerome Witt, Sr since age five.
She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs in 1963. She moved to Independence, Missouri, where she attended medical records school at the Sanitarium and met her husband, Bob Ballou, who survives along with many family and friends in Independence and St Louis, Missouri; Council Bluffs and Onawa, lowa; Hanceville, Alabama; and Overland Park and Leavenworth, Kansas.
Visitation and funeral services were held this past week in Leavenworth. Burial of ashes will be next week at the Leavenworth National Cemetery adjacent to the VA Medical Center. Family suggests memorials or donations to your local hospice association
Published in The Examiner on May 24, 2019