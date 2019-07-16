|
Edgar Franklin "Frank" Hamilton, 83, Independence, MO passed away July 14, 2019.
Frank was born April 17, 1936 in Levasy, MO. He worked at the Ford Claycomo Plant for thirty years, was a member of the UAW and served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. He loved to fish.
Frank was preceded in death by son Frank Hamilton.
He is survived by daughters Ramona Saluto, Annette Alumbaugh, Candace Marley; sons John Hamilton, Jeff Hamilton, Billy Hamilton and many other family members.
Services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday at Speaks Buckner Chapel, 300 Adams, Buckner, MO; interment at Buckner Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 6–8 p.m., Tuesday at the chapel.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Speaks Buckner Chapel, 816-650-5555.
Published in The Examiner on July 16, 2019