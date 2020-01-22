|
Edith June Richardson, 87, a Blue Springs, MO resident passed away January 19, 2020.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday January 23 at Meyers Blue Springs Chapel, with visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Graveside services are 11 a.m. Friday at Union Point Cemetery, Tiffin, MO.
She was born June 16, 1932 to Lawrence and Rachel (Machewski) Alexander in El Dorado Springs, MO. Edith graduated from El Dorado Springs High School in 1949. She was united in marriage to Clinton Wayne Richardson on April 7, 1955. Edith worked as a clerk for Bendix, babysat many children for several years, and finished her working career as a baker for Blue Springs High School. Edith enjoyed gardening and quite the green thumb when it came to saving everyone's house plants. Edith enjoyed spending time with her family.
Edith is survived by her children; Jeffrey Richardson and spouse Karen, Gregory Richardson and spouse Cyndi, and Julie Kingsbury and spouse Dwaine. Edith is survived by her grandchildren; Cathryn Richardson, Christina Belen and spouse Nick, Clinton Richardson and spouse Jessica, Christian Richardson and finance' Skylar, Colton Richardson, Justin Kingsbury and spouse Kimberly. She is also survived by great grandchildren; Connor Wayne Richardson, Conner and Riley Belen, River Burton, Wyatt and Aubrey Kingsbury. Edith is survived by one brother; Lawrence Junior Alexander and two sisters: Nora Chaney and Wanda Pickerell, as well as one sister-in-law Hilda Dahlstein. Edith leaves many nieces and nephews for whom she cherished.
Edith was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Wayne.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 22, 2020