Services
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
View Map
1924 - 2019
Edith Warren Obituary

Edith Warren, 95, Independence, MO passed away September 8, 2019.

Services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 13 at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO, 64052; interment at Mt. Washington Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8:00 p.m., Thursday at the chapel.

Edith was born March 2, 1924 in rural Miller County near Eugene, MO. She was a professional seamstress for over fifty years and worked at H.D. Lee Co. and Fashionbuilt. She was a Southern Baptist who was a leader of the Girls Auxiliary at Blue Summit Baptist Church and later taught Sunday School at Birchwood Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting, crafts and made Teddy Bears for family and to sell at craft shows. She also was an antique glass collector. She was an avid Chiefs fan.

Edith is survived by son Ted Warren and wife Jeanette, Yantis, TX; daughter Linda Warren; son Steve Warren, both of Independence, MO; three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel; 816-252-7900.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 10, 2019
