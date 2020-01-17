|
Edna "Lea" Bragg, of Independence, MO, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the age of 72.
A visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. Monday, January 20 with a service following at 10 a.m., both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St., Independence, MO 64055.
Lea was born December 15, 1947, in Kansas City, MO to Lucille "Sissy" Phillips and Michael Barnes. She enjoyed the KC Chiefs, reality TV shows, computer games, and most of all, spending time with family and her dog, Roscoe.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Jenny Holliger, Nick Barnes and Linda Hawley.
She is survived by her daughters: Tammi Barnes, Kelly Lee, Dana Lee, Donna Lee and Cassie Hines; 17 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, April, Cliff, Mikey, Meleny, Andy, Kevin, Ashlynn, Katey, Samantha, Sierra, Jon, Mercedes, Logan, Danny, Ryker, Aiden and Alana; and her siblings, Sharon Hicks, Grover "Dunnior" Holliger, Coila Dean Lindsey, Paul Holliger, and Ralph Holliger; and several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 17, 2020