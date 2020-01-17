The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E 39th St.
Independence, MO
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E 39th St.
Independence, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Bragg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna "Lea" Bragg


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Edna "Lea" Bragg Obituary
Edna "Lea" Bragg, of Independence, MO, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the age of 72.

A visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. Monday, January 20 with a service following at 10 a.m., both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St., Independence, MO 64055.

Lea was born December 15, 1947, in Kansas City, MO to Lucille "Sissy" Phillips and Michael Barnes. She enjoyed the KC Chiefs, reality TV shows, computer games, and most of all, spending time with family and her dog, Roscoe.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Jenny Holliger, Nick Barnes and Linda Hawley.

She is survived by her daughters: Tammi Barnes, Kelly Lee, Dana Lee, Donna Lee and Cassie Hines; 17 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, April, Cliff, Mikey, Meleny, Andy, Kevin, Ashlynn, Katey, Samantha, Sierra, Jon, Mercedes, Logan, Danny, Ryker, Aiden and Alana; and her siblings, Sharon Hicks, Grover "Dunnior" Holliger, Coila Dean Lindsey, Paul Holliger, and Ralph Holliger; and several nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now