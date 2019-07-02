

Edna Mae Millsap, 92, Independence, MO passed away June 29, 2019.



Edna was born Feb. 20, 1927 in El Dorado Springs, KS and graduated from Mansfield (MO) High School in the Class of 1946. She lived in the Independence area most of her life and was a member of the Conventry Baptist Church. She enjoyed collecting ceramic bird figurines and solving crossword puzzles. She was a very skilled quilter and embroider.



Edna was preceded in death by her husband Artemas Millsap, son Terry Millsap, sisters Carol Adamson and Susie Lathrum.



She is survived by daughter Linda Wilkinson and husband Fred; daughter-in-law Susan Millsap, all of Independence, MO; grandchildren Christy Williams and husband Phil, Leawood, KS; Jami Millsap; Leslie Cherry; Logan Wilkinson, all of Independence, MO; Levi Wilkinson, New York City, NY and great-grandchildren Lexi, Greyson, Presley, Jillian, Jameson, Kendell.



Services will be 10 a.m., Friday, July 5TH at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052; interment at Mt. Washington Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. before the service at the chapel.



The family requests contributions to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.



