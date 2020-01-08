|
Edna V McLellan Martin, 89, of Independence, peacefully passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Wilshire of Lakewood in Lee's Summit, Missouri.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Buckner Restoration Branch located at 2607 N Twyman Rd, Independence, MO 64058
Edna was born in Prichard, Alabama to William Harvey McLellan and Maggie Boyington McLellan on June 19, 1930. She attended Tate High School in Pensacola, Florida where she had many friends and loved to walk the beautiful beaches. She was also a graduate of Red Cross training and the H&R Block Tax School. Edna moved with her husband & family from Pensacola, FL to Camp Lejeune, NC, including several years at the US military base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. After her husband's military retirement, the family spent eight years in Wilmington, NC and then the family finally settled in Independence, MO.
Edna was indeed the Matriarch of her family and made sure that all of her children and grandchildren found their way to be with her in Independence; opening her home for anyone that wanted to gather in. Edna worked many jobs such as directing the Daycare for her church and as a teaching assistant in the local school district, keeping the books for her local grocery store, the Independence Sanitarium Hospital, Resthaven and other local businesses. She did taxes for friends and family, and volunteer cooking for youth camps, church retreats and Camp Opportunity. She was involved in the American Red Cross in NC & was very active in her church community wherever she lived. She took an active role in the Clan McLellan, celebrating her Scottish ancestry. She especially loved volunteering in the classrooms and activities of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Edna was affectionately known to those who loved her as "Fifi". The name originated as a game with her grandchildren as she was always in the kitchen, taking orders and making their favorite treats in "Fifi's Café." She was always sharing her recipes and making sure that no one around her was hungry. Edna loved spending time with her family and could be found at every concert, ball game, award ceremony, recital, celebration and gathering and would never say no to helping make a costume or any other request that came up. Edna found out later in life that she had a talent for painting and creating porcelain dolls, winning ribbons for her creations in local craft and art shows.
Edna is preceded in death by her parents, William Harvey and Maggie Boyington McLellan. Brothers: Carl, Curtis, Clifford "Dub" and Garlin (and wife, Norma) and sister Virgil (and her husband, Bob Culberson) and nephew Frankie Capers, all of Pensacola.
Edna is survived by her three children, son Jim Martin (Sue), daughter Sherry Baker (Wayne), and daughter Dawn Martin. Her grandchildren: Heather Sharp (David), Jeremy Baker (Amy), Katie Quirarte (Rob), Beth Price (Ken) and Gloria Owens. Her great-grandchildren: Ashton and Austin Graybill, Kylan and Nolan Baker, Allyson Sharp, Ella, Andy, and Eme Quirarte and Martin Price, daughter-in lawTerri Torhan Martin, Edna's brother, Darrell McLellan and several nieces and nephews.
Edna's greatest joy in life was to love and care for her family and those others she also loved. She will be deeply and forever missed by all who knew and loved her. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all of those that loved and cared for Edna and we are comforted by your prayers and kind words. Donations in Edna's honor may be made to her church family at Buckner Restoration Branch or to Ascend Hospice.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 8, 2020