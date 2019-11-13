|
Edward A. Clark, 65, of Edwards, MO passed away at 6:02 p.m. on November 11, 2019 at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, Missouri.
Ed was born on August 15, 1954 in Fort Riley, Kansas to Clarence A. Clark and Patricia A. Clark. Ed became an Eagle Scout and graduated from Van Horn High School in 1972. Ed spent most of his career at Armco Steel, which became GST steel, in brick refractory. After his career at GST, he became a laborer foreman at C&M Restoration, where he retired in 2011. Upon retirement, Ed and Roberta moved to the Lake of the Ozarks.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Kyle Kunzler.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Roberta Clark, of the home, children Jeff & Carla Clark of Independence, MO, Randy & Melissa Lehman of Rayville, MO, Jon Clark of Independence, MO, Michelle & Adam Miller of Kearney, MO, and Courtney Clark & Kevin Dodds of Independence, MO, sister Claudia Kunzler of Independence, MO, brothers Larry Clark of Pueblo, CO, and Greg Clark of Lee's Summit, MO, nine grandchildren, one great-grandson, and many friends and relatives.
Ed's greatest joy in life was his family. He took pride in raising his five children and watching his grandchildren grow. He also enjoyed the time he shared with them in hobbies such as fishing, hunting, and enjoying lake life. If the sun was shining, you could always find Ed outdoors. He spent many hours with loved ones on the lake. He and Roberta enjoyed many trips and adventures together; perhaps their biggest adventure was building their dream-house at the lake.
After retirement, Ed always kept himself busy with odd jobs around the house or by helping friends with projects. Ed lived each day as an example of how to love without reservation, to work diligently, and live a life through Christ.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to Noon on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Fry-Bross and Spidle Funeral Home in Kearney, MO with service to follow. A graveside service will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Kearney, MO. Please wear a baseball hat to the graveside service to honor Ed.
Arrangements: Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home 816-628-4411
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 13, 2019